ACLU sues Indiana over new ID law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and the National Immigration Law Center are suing because of a new state law
The law allows people on humanitarian parole from Ukraine to get a driver's license or ID card.
People on humanitarian parole are non-citizens allowed in the U.S. if they come from a nation in a humanitarian crisis. Those countries include Afghanistan, Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua.
The concern is that this law discriminates against those people who aren't from Ukraine.
The two groups are suing on behalf of Haitians trying to get a driver's license or ID.