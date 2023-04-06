ACLU sues Indiana for newly-passed transgender bill involving minors

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's already a legal challenge to a bill signed into law Wednesday by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
It would limit minors from accessing medications and surgeries that lead to gender transition.
Those minors currently taking these medications must stop by the end of the year.
The medical licensing board could discipline doctors who would provide these services to youth.
The Indiana ACLU filed the suit on behalf of four transgender youths and a doctor.
Indiana joined 12 other states who now have laws banning what's called "gender-affirming care" for minors.