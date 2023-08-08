ACLU lawsuit challenges new Indiana law forcing people to stay 25 feet from police when asked

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the state of Indiana.
It says the state's new police encroachment law violates the First Amendment.
The law was passed this year. It requires bystanders to stay 25 feet away from police when asked.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a citizen journalist in South Bend. He says the law violates his right to record and observe the police.
The ACLU supported the journalist, saying, "Community members cannot hold police officers accountable if they cannot observe what is going on."