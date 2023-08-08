 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

ACLU lawsuit challenges new Indiana law forcing people to stay 25 feet from police when asked

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the state of Indiana.

It says the state's new police encroachment law violates the First Amendment.

The law was passed this year. It requires bystanders to stay 25 feet away from police when asked.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a citizen journalist in South Bend. He says the law violates his right to record and observe the police.

The ACLU supported the journalist, saying, "Community members cannot hold police officers accountable if they cannot observe what is going on."

