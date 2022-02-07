ACLU and Indy-based journalist file First Amendment lawsuit against Indiana's attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana ACLU has sued state Attorney General Todd Rokita.
The lawsuit is on behalf of a journalist that claims Rokita violated his First Amendment rights.
The ACLU says Rokita has violated the First Amendment. They say Indianapolis journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is barred from Rokita's press conferences.
The complaint alleges the ban is based on a personal grudge or that Rokita doesn't like Shabazz's reporting.
The ACLU points out that Shabazz has attended several media events other state offices have held.
Shabazz says if Rokita is allowed to ban certain journalists, it creates a dangerous slope for democracy and transparency.