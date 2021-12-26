'Achieve Your Dream' - Crew Carwash partners with Ivy Tech to help students gain free education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is providing a unique opportunity for college students to earn their degrees!
Crew Carwash is teaming up with Ivy Tech Community College for an initiative called 'Achieve Your Degree.'
It's an exclusive program that allows employees the opportunity to attend college through in-person classes and online coursework. The best part is -- there are no out-of-pocket costs for the student!
This allows employees to further their education without financial barriers, while also giving employers the chance to decrease employee turnover!
It's a win-win situation!
We've linked you to more information on how you can get involved here.