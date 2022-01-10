 Skip to main content
Accused Terre Haute arsonist wants his charges dropped, cites the lack of a speedy trial

Wabash Avenue fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man charged with intentionally setting fire to several Terre Haute businesses on Wabash Avenue wants his charges dismissed.

A judge will hear arguments from an attorney for Franklin Boger on February 3.

He believes the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office allowed too much time to pass - now they can't prosecute him on the arson and insurance fraud charges they've filed.

Franklin Boger

Franklin Boger (Mugshot)

In October of 2019, Boger was accused of setting fire at a commercial building near 18th and Wabash Avenue.

So far, three trial dates have been continued in this case.

