Accused cop killer has status hearing - here's what that means

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A status conference hearing was held on Thursday for a Terre Haute man accused of fatally shooting a police detective.
The hearing in federal court was for the murder case of Shane Meehan.
Meehan is accused of shooting Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency last summer.
The court scheduled a pretrial status conference for July 28 in Indianapolis.
The court ordered the United States attorney to notify Meehan's attorneys if it recommends not to seek the death penalty in this case or the defense must set a date for what's called a 'mitigation presentation.'
That could include circumstances like mental capacity as to why the defense believes Meehan should not face the death penalty.