According to court docs, dad stabbed his daughter to death in Vincennes for being "disrespectful"

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Vincennes murder investigation.
The investigation started on Saturday when police were called to a home at 1424 Audubon Drive in Vincennes.
When police arrived, they found a woman, whom they identified as 30-year-old Sterline Antoine Joseph, dead in the driveway. She had multiple stab wounds.
Police arrested her live-in father, 63-year-old Fritzner Antoine of Kissimmee, Florida, for her murder.
On Tuesday, News 10 received court documents connected to the investigation.
Officers said they found Antoine with blood on his shirt, trying to pick up a knife that two young children brought to the driveway. According to the report, the children told police that the knife they were holding was used to kill their mother.
Police took Antoine into custody.
During an interview with Antoine, he reportedly said his daughter humiliated him and continuously left her children with him.
According to documents, he said he took a gold table knife from near the sink and intended to "flog" his daughter for being disrespectful. He said he believed he stabbed her in the back of the head - and anywhere he could on her body.
He said she was being disrespectful, so he "did it."
He reportedly told police at the time of the interview he didn't know if Joseph was dead or alive.
He is currently in the Knox County Jail, facing a murder charge.