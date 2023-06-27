 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

According to court docs, dad stabbed his daughter to death in Vincennes for being "disrespectful"

  • Updated
  • 0
Antoine Friztner

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Vincennes murder investigation.

The investigation started on Saturday when police were called to a home at 1424 Audubon Drive in Vincennes.

When police arrived, they found a woman, whom they identified as 30-year-old Sterline Antoine Joseph, dead in the driveway. She had multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested her live-in father, 63-year-old Fritzner Antoine of Kissimmee, Florida, for her murder.

On Tuesday, News 10 received court documents connected to the investigation.

Officers said they found Antoine with blood on his shirt, trying to pick up a knife that two young children brought to the driveway. According to the report, the children told police that the knife they were holding was used to kill their mother.

Police took Antoine into custody.

During an interview with Antoine, he reportedly said his daughter humiliated him and continuously left her children with him.

According to documents, he said he took a gold table knife from near the sink and intended to "flog" his daughter for being disrespectful. He said he believed he stabbed her in the back of the head - and anywhere he could on her body.

He said she was being disrespectful, so he "did it."

He reportedly told police at the time of the interview he didn't know if Joseph was dead or alive.

He is currently in the Knox County Jail, facing a murder charge.

Recommended for you