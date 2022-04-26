"Absolutely and utterly amazing to finally have a hug" Father and daughter meet for the first time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A long overdue, 39-year family reunion finally took place on Tuesday. A woman got the chance to meet her biological dad at the Indianapolis International Airport.
Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport, Stephanie Rowland and her biological father, Jim Tucker, met for the first time. It was a meeting that started with a message on Facebook.
Stephanie first found out she was adopted at the age of 13. Her maternal grandparents adopted her. Her biological father resides in Clay City, Indiana.
He said he wishes he would've found her sooner.
"I could not and did not want to upset the life that I thought that she had. Unbeknownst to me, she's been looking for me since she was 13," Jim Tucker said.
After traveling more than 1,500 miles, Stephanie ran to her biological father and they both embraced each other.
They say there was always a missing piece in their lives but not anymore.
"To touch and give her a hug and kiss on the cheek is just... it's just something that's God-given," Jim Tucker said.
"Absolutely and utterly amazing to finally have a hug that I knew was an actual hug from a person who loves me for me," Stephanie Rowland said.
Jim and Stephanie both have messages for people with similar stories. Their advice to those people is always the same, "don't stop looking!"
"Never give up hope because when you do, then all chances are lost."
Stephanie currently lives in Utah. After connecting with her biological father, she plans on moving to Indiana.