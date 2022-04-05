Absentee voting now underway

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Absentee voting for Indiana's primary election began on Tuesday, April 5.
Here in Vigo County, you may vote early in two locations. You can vote at the Vigo County Annex on weekdays from 8 A.M. until 4 P.M.
You can also vote early at Haute City Center on weekdays from 10 A.M. until 6 P.M.
Both polling locations will also be open on Saturday, April 23 and 30.
Five additional early voting locations will open in Vigo County beginning Tuesday, April 26.
The county will operate a total of 17 voting locations on Election Day, which is Tuesday, May 3.