Abnormal flu season with cases rising this spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health experts from across the country are growing concerned over the recent rise in flu cases. They're now calling it an abnormal flu season with cases spiking now instead of in the winter.
According to the CDC, nationwide flu cases are reaching some of the highest levels we've seen all year. Typically flu positivity rates peak in February but instead, we are seeing that peak in April.
Local health experts can agree on why this is happening now.
"We have people who are not wearing masks as much now and there has been relaxation with that," Cheryl McCarter, the director of Occupational medicine and workplace wellness at Regional Hospital, said. "With flu being spread with respiratory droplets, masks were helping with that."
Now COVID-19 precautions are now more relaxed than they have been in the past couple of years. When they were in place, health experts say the precautions helped prevent the spread of the flu too.
"As things have calmed down in regards to COVID-19, we have gone away from our masks and kind of have gotten back to normal," Dr. Eric Pickerell, the Medical Director for Convenient Care at Union Hospital, said. "With that we are all getting closer together again, sharing all of those normal things we share with each other, and we are starting to share a little bit more of that flu virus that we are picking up."
According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, Vigo County is seeing a 2.6% flu positivity rate from doctor's offices and clinics. This is almost double the state average of only 1.36%.
Now this may be an unusual time for cases to spike, but health experts say it's not uncommon to get the flu during the spring. It's just we are noticing it more this year.
"I think it's just in the past two years, we didn't see it much," Dr. Pickerell, said. "If we go back and look at the flu cases prior to COVID-19, it's going to be pretty similar to what we are seeing today. Maybe we got hit a little harder towards the end of the season than we normally do but I believe this still coincides with some of the social factors that we had in place over the past years and then removing them toward January of this year."
But even with the recent spike, new data shows cases will be on the decline soon, and are already heading in that direction, especially if more people continue to use basic healthy precautions.
"Wash your hands," McCarter said. "That's a big one. I know it's simplistic we teach our children, kindergarteners, and our school aged kids to wash their hands but that's one of the main ways that we pass illness from one person [to the next] and the other is not covering your mouth when you cough."
And the good news is, health experts still believe flu season will wrap up when its supposed to which is normally the end of May. To learn more about this year's flu season, click here.