Abattoir Haunted Attraction making sure you stay safe while having fun

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Haunted houses like Abattoir Haunted Attractions in Vincennes are full of scary surprises.
While those inside are looking forward to scaring you, they're also looking out for your safety.
Owning and operating a haunted house is a dream come true for Marshall Davis.
In 2019, he began creating Abattoir Haunted Attractions.
It took Davis about a year to create rooms and props and make sure the haunted house is safe for both visitors and employees.
After reviewing state ordinances and working with Homeland Security, Davis began installing security systems and cameras along with fire alarms and sprinkler systems.
"Each and every person has to go through fire safety training and situational awareness training" said Davis.
Background checks are also conducted on employees during the hiring process.
Inside the haunted house, exits are clearly marked and areas where you had to duck or crawl are padded.
You can't help but feel safe and scared at the same time when going through the Abattoir.
Those who checked out the haunted house on Friday night did plenty of screaming.
"It was pretty scary! I jumped into the wall a couple of times." said Turner Dobbyn.
Many agree that those who like haunted houses must visit the Abattoir.
You can view the Abattoir's hours of operation for the 2022 season on their website.
Admission is $15 per person.