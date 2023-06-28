 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

AAA says weekend holiday travel numbers expected to break records

  • 0
traffic

File photo of traffic in Terre Haute (Credit: Chris Essex) 

 By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You won't be alone if you plan on hitting the road this upcoming holiday weekend.

According to AAA's July 4th Travel Forecast, the number of people driving this year will break records.

An estimated 50.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes this Independence Day.

That would break the record of 49 million set in 2019.

News 10 spoke with a representative from AAA about why this might be the case.

She told us it was partly due to a continued upward trend in travel after the pandemic and one other thing.

"This time of year, compared to where we were a year ago, you're looking at about $1.50 a gallon in savings, so that's probably having a big impact on people who are choosing to go somewhere this July 4 as well," Lisa Well said.

Wall says if you want to beat the bad traffic, consider traveling on the weekend instead of the Friday ahead of the holiday.

Recommended for you