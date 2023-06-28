AAA says weekend holiday travel numbers expected to break records

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You won't be alone if you plan on hitting the road this upcoming holiday weekend.
According to AAA's July 4th Travel Forecast, the number of people driving this year will break records.
An estimated 50.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes this Independence Day.
That would break the record of 49 million set in 2019.
News 10 spoke with a representative from AAA about why this might be the case.
She told us it was partly due to a continued upward trend in travel after the pandemic and one other thing.
"This time of year, compared to where we were a year ago, you're looking at about $1.50 a gallon in savings, so that's probably having a big impact on people who are choosing to go somewhere this July 4 as well," Lisa Well said.
Wall says if you want to beat the bad traffic, consider traveling on the weekend instead of the Friday ahead of the holiday.