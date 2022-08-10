A young woman is fulfilling her dream of opening an art business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent college graduate just started her own business right here in Terre Haute.
Madison King was born and raised in Terre Haute and has always had a passion for art. She says it's been a dream of hers to open a local art supply business, especially since this is the first of its kind in the area.
MuseArt has a little bit of everything for every kind of artist. You'll find a variety of paint, pencils, sketchbooks, canvases, coloring books, and more.
King says her hope is to inspire artists of all ages, from beginners all the way up to the professional level.
"Something that I have heard a lot is, 'We are so glad this is suddenly a thing here and we've been wanting something like this,' so it makes me feel good that I am able to provide something not just for myself but for a lot of people in the community," King said.
MuseArt is located at 1363 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute. For more information on the new business, click here.