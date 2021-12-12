A winning lottery ticket spotted in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One lucky winner just raked in a boatload of cash!
That winning lottery ticket came from right here in the Wabash Valley!
That's because the $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Marathon Junction. The one off of U.S. Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
The winning entry matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball Saturday night!
Those numbers are 3, 25, 44, 53, 64, with the Powerball of 10.
Just in time for the holiday season!
This recipient's family and friends may just be getting all that they wished for under the Christmas tree!