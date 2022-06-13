 Skip to main content
A weekend full of comedy and clowns - 17th Annual Red Skelton Festival comes to a close

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday wrapped up a successful weekend full of comedy and clowns.

We are talking about the 17th Annual Red Skelton Festival over in Vincennes!

Clowns from all over came to honor one of America's most famous and fun-loving jesters!

His name is Richard Bernard, also known as Red Skelton, and he is from Vincennes, Indiana.

Folks say Red Skelton leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love.

The festival did not disappoint, with plenty of games, food trucks, a big parade, and special tribute performances.

One of those was a reenactment of "The Long, Long Trailer."

"Everybody loves funny, humor, and clowns, and what better company to be with Red Skelton than Lucille Ball. She is still timeless today -- everybody's still laughing," Lucille Ball performer Carrie Cooke-Ketterman said.

