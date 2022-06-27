A week of whipping through the sky comes to a close - 45th Annual Air Race Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a week of taking flight for one special group of women!
The 45th Air Race Classic teams celebrated their amazing feat on Sunday night.
Fifty-one teams took flight on Tuesday in Lakeland, Florida, and on Friday they ended their journey right here in Terre Haute.
Racers ranged from 18 to 93 years old. They flew over 2,500 miles in total!
A special banquet was held to recognize these talented women at the new convention center downtown.
Organizers say it was great to be back after having to take two years off.
"It's important for us to do this every year. The first race was in 1929. It was the precursor to the 99s. So, to have it carry through all of this time is really something special," Air Race Classic President Lara Gaerte said.
Awards were given to the top ten finishers. There were also individual awards for different categories.