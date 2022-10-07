 Skip to main content
A wabash Valley town's Apple Festival kicks of this weekend

Bloomfield Apple Festival 2022

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Apple Festival kicked off earlier Friday, with its return to three days of events.

Previously, the festival was unable to host three days of events due to concerns about the pandemic. Now, the festival is back to its full routine.

It started early in the morning on Friday, then ran later into the evening, for over 12 hours. Events like the carnival and live music sparked the event's beginning.

On Saturday, events will start early in the morning as well at 6:30 and run through the day until 6:30 in the evening.

On Sunday, the festival will continue from 11 in the morning until 6 in the evening.

To find more information about the festival, such as parking and a detailed schedule of events, visit the festival's website here.

