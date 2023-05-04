A Vigo County task force conducts active shooter training to prepare for school shootings

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Education Week, there have been 18 school shootings in the United States so far this year. As school shootings have become more common, it's important for communities to know how to respond. That's why a Vigo County task force came together this evening for training.
With school shootings and gun violence on the rise, some Wabash Valley first responders are preparing for the worst.
The Vigo County Criminal Activity Team or V-CCAT went through its active shooter training at Honey Creek Middle School. This task force is made up of Seelyville first responders, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, and the West Terre Haute Police Department.
"Responding to an active shooter requires a skillset that's very technical, very precise. Obviously, we want the community to understand that we've trained to a level of proficiency that not only are we ready to do it, but we're ready to do it quickly and effectively,” said Elias Donker, Reserve Deputy for Vigo County.
Every morning millions of children and faculty across the nation attend schools knowing school shootings can happen. This training prepares officers for when or if that day comes.
"We have another scenario where unfortunately there is an active shooter inside the school. Our job is to get to the threat as quickly as possible and eliminate that threat, whether that means lethal force or just taking them under arrest," said Chris Hawkins, Deputy Sheriff for Vigo County.
According to Education Week there have been 162 school shootings since 2018. In the last year, 51 school shootings resulted in injury or death.
Officials talk about the violence plaguing our country and the safety of those working or learning in schools.
"In today's age, it's a reality that we face now and I think the more prepared we are, the better everybody is," said Hawkins.
Even though this is a drill, officials treat it as real life because there are real lives at stake here. Officials want people to know that in any situation they will be there.
"Just understand this, that if this does ever happen in this community, we're coming. We're coming fast. And we're gonna be there to protect you,” said Hawkins.
V-CCAT does this training about twice a year. This not only gets them ready physically, but also mentally so they can save lives when the time comes.