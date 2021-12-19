A very merry West Vigo Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Christmas celebrations continued throughout the Wabash Valley.
Sunday, around 350 local residents came together to enjoy some good food with some even better company!
Over at the West Vigo Community Center -- there was a lovely spread of holiday dishes, including turkey, veggies, mashed potatoes, and some pie.
Along with the food, there was a special visit from Santa Clause. There were also gifts given out to the children who attended.
One little girl even got a bike, and that's all she wanted for Christmas.
Organizers say this dinner is a way to reconnect with neighbors, and make some new memories!
"It's important because the community needs this to come together, and visit with people they ain't seen in a while -- just to come together as one.
The Community Center also hosts free dinners every Sunday.