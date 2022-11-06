A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!
Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band.
The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern Russia.
The group is making a special stop in Sullivan with the Arts Midwest World Fest Tour.
Sunday marked the beginning of a week-long educational experience with the community.
The goal is to celebrate the culture of indigenous groups through a blend of traditional music.
"With the Inuit people across the circumpolar region, it's a huge population of the world that isn't very well understood, so we like to bring that understanding and that connection to the rest of the world," Ossie and Qacung, two of the group members, said.
Pamyua will be performing in Sullivan all week long.
The big community concert will be this Friday at 7:00 p.m. This will be at the Sullivan High School Auditorium. It's free and all are welcome to come out and enjoy the music!