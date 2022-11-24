 Skip to main content
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana

Indiana DNR asks for your input about its current regulations

INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.

You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks.

All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit to any state, forest, state-managed resevoire fish and wildlife area, nature preserve, or off-road state recreational area. Then, you'll need to share your pictures on the DNR's social media using the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2022.

This year, you also have the chance to win a prize package that includes nearly everything you'll need for a fun picnic. All you have to do is sign up for the Indiana National Resources Foundation E-Newsletter here

The DNR will announce winners on social media by December 16.

