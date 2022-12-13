 Skip to main content
A traffic stop for with alleged phony license plate lands a man in jail on drug charges

Timothy Stone

 By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A driver police say was driving on phony plates in Sullivan is now facing drug charges.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the stop happened Monday night near Washington St. and State St.

During the stop, police learned the driver, identified as Timothy Stone, 39, from Sullivan, was using a "false and fictitious" license place.

During the traffic stop, the deputy claimed he could smell pot coming from the vehicle.

Police said a search of the car turned up around 10 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, marijuana, and glass pipes.

Stone was arrested and charged with:

Dealing Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Maintaining a common nuisance

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

