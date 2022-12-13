A traffic stop for with alleged phony license plate lands a man in jail on drug charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A driver police say was driving on phony plates in Sullivan is now facing drug charges.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the stop happened Monday night near Washington St. and State St.
During the stop, police learned the driver, identified as Timothy Stone, 39, from Sullivan, was using a "false and fictitious" license place.
During the traffic stop, the deputy claimed he could smell pot coming from the vehicle.
Police said a search of the car turned up around 10 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, marijuana, and glass pipes.
Stone was arrested and charged with:
Dealing Methamphetamine
Possession of Methamphetamine
Maintaining a common nuisance
Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
Possession of paraphernalia
Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license