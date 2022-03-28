A theft investigation ends with a Battery charge on a law enforcement officer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A theft investigation ended with a local man facing a charge of Battery on a law enforcement officer.
It happened Saturday in Vincennes.
The situation started with a shoplifting complaint at Walmart.
Officers ended up finding the possible suspect at a nearby store.
Police identified that person as Brian Kixmiller.
Police tried detaining him, that's when they said Kixmiller acted aggressively and sprayed pepper spray toward the officer.
According to police, an officer used a taser when Kixmiller tried to get away.
The officer was treated for a minor injury to his arm.