A Taste of History with the Vigo County History Center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to take a "Taste of History, and that's exactly what these local folks did this weekend!
Over at the Vigo County Historical Center, historic food preservationist, Tanya Brock, led visitors through a tour of the senses, bringing history to life in a unique way.
Folks had the chance to learn about the history and science behind the process of fermentation while enjoying local, fresh foods!
Additionally, Brock showed them how cultures have transformed fresh ingredients into shelf-worthy foods over the years.
"It's always so much fun to do programs like this especially any time tasting is included," she said. "It gets folks thinking about the role food plays in their lives and how it changes from the chemical processes fermentation goes on, whether that is beer or cheese or bread, it's good to see how people are thinking about their food and more importantly the history that has gone on to get it to where it is today."
All food from the event was sponsored by Baesler's Market.