A sweet new project coming soon to 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points party is showing no signs of stopping.
There is a sweet project under construction in the area!
The Amosami Cheesecake Company is coming soon to 12 Points!
The owner says it has been a decade-long dream of hers!
Along with the assortment of cheesecakes, there will also be beer and wine available. As well as live music from local bands and musicians.
The owner hopes to create a life-changing experience of flavors!
She says it is time to take her baking skills to a larger stage.
"I want to bring something new to the community, something new to Terre Haute. Many people have never had freshly baked cheesecake, so I want to give back," owner Aimee Newberry said.
The project is close to fruition!
If everything goes according to plan, the shop is set to open this coming June.