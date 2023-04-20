A Sullivan County coalition is looking to provide more long-term assistance for tornado victims

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The aftermath of a tornado can be a challenging time. It's clear some people in Sullivan County are left without a home, financial means, or hope. But, there's one coalition that wants to change that.
Christy Pearison is a resident of Sullivan. She also happens to be the vice chair of the Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Relief Coalition. The coalition operates under VOAD, which is Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster.
"We have a committee of multiple community members and leaders that have volunteered, stepped up to give their time, to make sure we are helping citizens get back in their homes and their businesses," said Pearison.
What used to be blocks of complete homes, are now leveled out and completely empty. This storm left a part of Sullivan without homes. Many people are staying in hotels, campers, and even tents. When the time comes for people to move on to more permanent housing, Pearison says the coalition wants to assist them.
"Our overall mission is that these subcommittees - there's 10 of them - will work with individual businesses, individual homeowners and renters, and anyone that was impacted in the tornado," Pearison said.
Financial management, donation management, construction, and even emotional and spiritual help are just some of the subcommittees that make up the task force.
Jackie Monk lives close to the damaged areas in Sullivan. She has one neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous, who lost their home completely.
Monk says that the coalition is a great way to provide some extra relief.
"This is going to be a long process and we need people to continue to give," said Monk. "I think it was like 47% of them did not have insurance. So, they're gonna need help."
Organizers want people to know that this is going to be a long process, but there will be help for them every step of the way.
"This is our home. These are our people. You see these people hurting. You see the destruction," said Pearison. "A group of us just decided, ‘You know what this is a great opportunity for us to just hold their hands, walk beside them. Give them the support they need from the beginning to the end. And do it together as a community,’" Pearison concluded.
Pearison says volunteers are welcome on any of the subcommittee. If you'd like to join, click here.