A South Carolina man died from a heart problem while burying the woman he strangled, deputies say

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 5.6 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A South Carolina man died from a heart problem while burying the woman he strangled, deputies say

A South Carolina man died from a heart problem while burying the woman he strangled, deputies say

A 60-year-old man strangled a woman and tried to bury her in the backyard of their South Carolina home, but had a "cardiac event" in the process of covering a pit and died, according to a news release from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

A 60-year-old man strangled a woman and tried to bury her in the backyard of their South Carolina home, but had a "cardiac event" in the process of covering a pit and died, according to a news release from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home in Trenton on Saturday morning for calls of an unresponsive man lying in his yard. Deputies identified him as Joseph McKinnon, who had no signs of trauma "and natural causes were suspected," the release said.

As deputies notified the next of kin, a second body was found in the freshly dug pit, the release said. Officials identified those remains as Patricia Dent, 65, who also lived at the home.

Dent "appeared to have died by foul play," the release said.

An investigation led deputies to believe McKinnon attacked Dent inside their home, the release said. Deputies said McKinnon then bound and wrapped her in trash bags before putting her in the previously dug pit in the yard.

While he was covering the pit in, McKinnon had a cardiac event that caused his death, the release said.

The Edgefield County Coroner's Office ruled McKinnon's cause of death to be natural causes. Dent's death was due to strangulation.

Trenton is about 25 miles northeast of Augusta, Georgia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

