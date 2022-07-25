 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of rain this morning could lead to flooding,
especially across areas that received heavy rain on Sunday
night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

A sign inflation is easing: Walmart is slashing prices on clothing and other products

Many shoppers have pulled back on buying clothing and other discretionary items as the highest inflation in four decades pinches their pocketbooks.

That's left Walmart and other retailers stuck with too much clothing and bigger-ticket stuff sitting on their shelves. To help clear out the backlog, Walmart is cutting prices on some items and marking down products.

"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a news release Monday. "Apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars."

The company expects a slowdown on customer spending for general merchandise in the second half of the year, McMillon said.

Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States, and its move could prompt rivals to bring down prices in these areas.

While lower prices and markdowns are welcome news for shoppers, they mean lower profit for companies. Clothing and general merchandise are more profitable for Walmart than groceries and consumable items.

Walmart in its announcement Monday cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year.

The company's stock fell 9% during after-hours trading. Amazon, Target and other retailers' stocks also dropped following the news from Walmart.

