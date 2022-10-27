 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A shot and a miss: Larry Bird Museum within the new convention center delayed

  • 0
Larry Bird museum
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction delays will force the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to push back the opening of the Larry Bird Museum.

The museum was previously set to open in the spring of 2023.

Under proposal, Larry Bird museum construction in the convention center would wrap this fall

Now, the museum is likely to open in November or December of 2023. It will be located in the Terre Haute Convention Center.

The board plans to send a proposal request to construct exhibits by the beginning of next year. The project should take about nine months to complete once work begins.

This recent delay is due to electrical work.

Recommended for you