A shot and a miss: Larry Bird Museum within the new convention center delayed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction delays will force the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to push back the opening of the Larry Bird Museum.

The museum was previously set to open in the spring of 2023.

Now, the museum is likely to open in November or December of 2023. It will be located in the Terre Haute Convention Center.

The board plans to send a proposal request to construct exhibits by the beginning of next year. The project should take about nine months to complete once work begins.

This recent delay is due to electrical work.