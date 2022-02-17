A shorter work week, cash to invest: Companies add perks to attract workers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek, and Mississinewa
River.


.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
the Tippecanoe and the lower Wabash. Another system early next week
could lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional
rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Thursday /11:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage
was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Thursday was 17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected today. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 1.5 inches are likely with locally higher amounts
possible...on top of the 1 to 2 inches that has already
fallen. These amounts are causing both areal and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and flash freezing concerns of
standing water on roads...bridges and overpasses later this
evening. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

A shorter work week, cash to invest: Companies add perks to attract workers

A shorter work week, cash to invest: Companies add perks to attract workers

A man carries a briefcase as he walks through the Financial District, January 4, 2019 in New York City.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It's a job seekers' market, and employers are stepping up their benefits in a bid to attract and retain workers.

People are walking away from their jobs in droves, with a record number of workers quitting their jobs last year, according to the Labor Department. And with nearly 11 million job openings at the end of December, companies are having a hard time hiring -- and keeping -- employees.

"This is the most challenging environment I've ever encountered, both in terms of recruiting and retaining," said Doug Brien, co-founder and CEO of real estate platform Mynd.

The tight labor market has forced some employers to sweeten their offerings in terms of benefits, pay and flexibility.

Here's what some companies are doing to win the battle for workers right now:

Shortening the work week

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has allowed more employees to work for companies located outside their home city. For employers, that has made the competition for talent even more steep.

"We've had very large, very wealthy software companies come and offer our staff as much as three-times salary increases in lots of different locations," said David Richards, CEO and co-founder of software firm WANdisco.

To help recruit and retain employees, the company, which has dual headquarters in California and the United Kingdom, switched to a four-day workweek, and did not reduce employees' salaries.

"We can't compete with companies that have trillion-dollar market caps," said Richards. "Salary is just a small aspect, and we pay very well... we retain staff because we do things like this."

The 32-hour workweek officially started earlier this month. Employees choose their extra day off, with the majority of staff opting for Fridays to take advantage of a three-day weekend.

So far, the incentive seems to be working. Richards said an employee recently declined a job offer from a competitor after the shorter workweek was introduced.

$60,000 to become a real estate investor

Real estate investing platform Mynd is giving its employees a taste of what it offers its customers. In an effort to retain workers, the company introduced a program that will offer its workers $60,000 to help with the purchase their own investment property when they hit their five-year mark with the company.

That means anyone who worked at the company in 2021 will be eligible for the program in 2026.

"We want to make it that people are mentally, psychologically committed to at least four years, they want to learn and get this benefit," said Brien. "We have a challenge and we are trying to come up with a way that creates a win-win." The perk is only available during the worker's fifth year of employment.

Employees will have to submit a proposal for the property, and the funds have to be used for a rental property through the company's portal, explained Brien.

Paid time off before you start the job

At public relations agency MikeWorldWide (MWW), new employees get paid before they even start.

This year, the company started offering "pre-PTO" that offers new hires a week of paid time off before their first day of work.

"Many of the candidates we were talking to had multiple offers so we had to differentiate ourselves and demonstrate our employee value proposition to prospective talent," said Gina Cherwin, executive vice president and chief people officer.

The company created a task force that spoke with recruiters, current employees and candidates who had turned down offers at the firm, to come up with innovative ways to solve the hiring challenges.

"Without a doubt, PTO-related new benefits were the most popular," she said.

And for workers who decide to leave the company, if they give four weeks' notice, they'll get an additional week's pay after their last day.

"Two weeks is not enough time hardly ever to really transition, particularly in a client service business," said Cherwin.

The more time there is to create a new staffing plan, the easier it can be for the other employees, she said.

"Employees who stay, they feel the pain of people leaving and that taking on the work until we can make a new hire ... anything that helps us bring in faster and better talent ... is hugely beneficial to our staff."

Signing bonuses and quick offers

In its search to find workers, North-Carolina based health care provider Atrium Health is offering sign-on bonuses from $3,000 to $10,000 for some of its clinical and patient-facing roles, like certified medical assistants or nurses.

"It's a tight labor market now, especially in health care, so there is a lot of competition out there," said Jim Dunn, executive vice president and enterprise chief people and culture officer at Atrium Health.

And for some positions in more rural areas, the bonuses can go as high as $17,500. "That is something we did not do before March 2020," said Dunn.

The company also gave all its workers a 4% raise last year.

To help attract workers, the company also adopted a "fast hire approach" that aims to get offers to candidates quickly, and in some cases, on the same day they interview.

"For many of our roles that don't require licensure or certification ... you show up, get a same-day offer and begin work the following Monday, if possible," said Dunn.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.