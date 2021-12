SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind.(WTHI) -We are learning more about a double-fatal car crash in Sullivan County.

Two weeks ago, a crash claimed the lives of 38-year-old Ashley Hedden and her 10-year-old daughter Grace Hedden.

A second daughter involved in the crash, Emmakate, was left in critical condition. We've received word that Emmakate was released from the hospital and is now home recovering.

Our source told us it's a miracle.