A running start to Independence Day traditions in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of people got a running start to their Independence Day traditions.
'The Mile' at Memorial Stadium included six heats, with awards for each group. The event has been happening for nearly 25 years.
The Wabash Valley Road Runners oversee the event, which raises money for the Lace it Up running program for children.
While COVID-19 had impacted the event in recent years, organizers told WTHI-TV they were glad to see people have some fun this time around.
"With what we have gone through in the community in the last several days, it was nice that we were able to do this with the help of the city. Luckily, our course wasn't heavily damaged," said Dave Williams of the Wabash Valley Road Runners.