A rollover vehicle accident leads to the arrest of one Clinton woman

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest out of Vermillion County comes after a rollover vehicle crash on State Road 163.
The Vermillion County sheriff's office says this happened near the Blanford Sportsman Club in Clinton, Indiana.
On the scene, deputies spoke to a witness who said the driver had been unable to maintain their lane and had gone off the roadway several times. The witness went on to say the driver left the roadway for the final time and struck a Duke Energy power pole.
The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Tammy Hale of Clinton. Upon investigation, deputies say Hale was confirmed to be intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .25%.
Hale was transported to Union Hospital of Terre Haute for treatment. She has since been released from the hospital and booked in for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVWI) at the Vermillion County Jail.