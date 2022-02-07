A rezoning request could move Churchill Downs casino from Terre Haute's south side to the east side

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Churchill Downs wants to move its Terre Haute casino to the city's east side.

On Monday, the company filed a rezoning request for property along Margaret Avenue. The property in question is two parcels west of the Clabber Girl Distribution Center.

That's very close to the I-70 and State Road 46 interchange. That's also the overwhelming preference of many as to where the casino should be built.

The rezoning request would change the property from agricultural to commercial.

What happens next?

The site plan calls for a hotel, casino and restaurants to be built on a 49-acre site.

The rezoning request was filed Monday afternoon in the Terre Haute City Clerk's Office. The decision to rezone this property will ultimately be up to the city council.

Several things need to happen before it goes to the council.

First, the City Board of Zoning Appeals must approve a variance for the rezoning. That's because of the proposed height of the hotel.

That meeting happens on the morning of Wednesday, March 2. That night, the petition will go before the area planning commission.

If the commission gives any recommendation to this project, then it would go before the council for a possible vote. That's at its meeting on the night of Thursday, March 3.

How did we get here?

Last November, the Indiana Gaming Commission selected Churchill Downs as the Terre Haute casino's operator.

After that selection, two separate legal challenges - filed by Full House resorts and Lucy Luck Gaming, were settled and dropped, respectively.

This opened the door for Churchill Downs to move forward with its plans.

In November, the company's CEO told News 10 they were open to moving the casino to the east side.

The Terre Haute casino project will be discussed at the next meeting of the Indiana Gaming Commission. That will take place on March 8.

We've confirmed through the gaming commission will discuss the project - but an official agenda has not been released.