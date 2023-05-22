A revamped "Terre Haute 10" hopes to partner with the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar group made its third consecutive appearance at Monday's Vigo County school board meeting.
We've told you before about what the community calls the "Terre Haute 10". The group was set up to address racism within Vigo County schools.
You may recall -- members removed after asking to see the full report of the West Vigo investigation.
In April, the Terre Haute 10 asked to meet with VCSC Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz as a group -- following the disbandment of the Equity, Leadership and Diversity team.
Dr. Mary Howard Hamilton is the Chairperson for the Terre Haute 10.
She says the meeting never happened.
The group showed up at the May meeting in a different light. It is now called the "Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes."
Hamilton asked to partner with the school corporation moving forward at Monday's meeting. Meanwhile, the group has partnered with the NAACP to retrieve the West Vigo report.
She says its mission is still the same, with a different name.
"We want to show that every voice counts and that there will be action taken. We want our children to be empowered and feel good about who they are," Chairperson Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton said.
Hamilton invites everyone to join the "Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes."
News 10 reached out to the school board, and it had no comment on the matter.
The group is plans to have a listening session very soon.