Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

A record number of Americans quit their jobs in 2021

Wait staff walk through a dining room as diners eat outside in front of beach views at a restaurant in Los Angeles in March 2021.

 Mark J. Terrill/AP

Last year was a historic year for American jobs. A record number of workers quit their jobs while US employers had more positions to fill than ever before.

In December, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, down slightly from the record 4.5 million quits in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

While millions of workers left jobs for cash incentives, better pay or better benefits, people also left the labor market to care for their children or elderly relatives during the pandemic. Meanwhile, older workers retired early either because they could or because age discrimination forced them out of the labor market.

Job openings stood at 10.9 million, compared with the data series high of 11.1 million recorded in July.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

