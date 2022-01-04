A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday,
January 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

  • 0
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

Employees work in an office building in Midtown New York City, on January 26, 2021.

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

A record 4.5 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This pushed the quits rate to 3%, matching the high from September.

Workers particularly quit their jobs in the hospitality industry, which had by far the highest quits rate at 6.1% in November, as well as health care. The number of job leavers in transportation, warehousing and utilities also increased.

"Workers continued to quit their jobs at a historic rate. The low-wage sectors directly impacted by the pandemic continued to be the source of much of the elevated quitting," said Nick Bunker, director of research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, in emailed comments.

The big question for 2022 is whether this dynamic will persist.

The high quits rate is a symptom of the tight labor market where workers can find a new -- and potentially better -- job quickly.

The November data released Tuesday doesn't yet factor in the arrival of the Omicron variant on America's shores, which pushed infections higher and put many workers at risk to contract the virus at their places of work.

Including layoffs and discharges, the number of total separations was 6.3 million in November.

Hotels and restaurants registered the biggest increase in separations, while also logging the biggest decline in open jobs, the data showed.

America had 10.6 million jobs to fill in November, a slight decline compared with just over 11 million job openings in October. America's available jobs peaked at 11.1 million last July.

Positions in finance and insurance, as well as the federal government jobs increased in November.

Hires were little changed at 6.7 million.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you