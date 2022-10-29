A Princess Party for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 100 little girls gathered to get their very own princess makeovers on Saturday!
The little queens got their choice of makeup, hairstyle, nail color, and more! There was also a glitter tattoo parlor!
All of the money from the party goes to making Thanksgiving baskets for Vigo County families in need. The distribution will be next month at St. George Orthodox Church in Terre Haute.
Cache Ellis is the owner of Cache Lauren: The Salon, and the host of the event. She says it is all about making sure every family gets to celebrate the holidays.
"I just feel like everyone at Thanksgiving needs that time with family, and coming together and doing something special. This is a great way to raise money," Cache Ellis said.
The girls also enjoyed tea and cookies with Mrs. Potts!