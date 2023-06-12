 Skip to main content
A popular Terre Haute fall music festival will make a return - with some slight changes

Blues at the Crossroads Festival set for September

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular downtown music festival will return this year with a slightly different name.

"Blues at the Crossroads" will now be "Music at the Crossroads."

Longtime organizer Connie Wrin said she would no longer offer the festival following last year's event.

Now, the FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute is organizing the festival.

It will be one day instead of two days and is set for September 8 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. in downtown.

Tickets will go on sale soon. The FSA's executive director, Emilee Roberts, says the festival will benefit the center.

The festival will feature bands, vendors and a kids' zone. If you want to get in on the action, email Emilee at emileer@fsacounseling.org

She says a committee has been working with Wrin to offer this family-friendly event again.

