A popular road in Terre Haute is covered in potholes and is upsetting drivers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One popular spot for potholes is the road leading into the Walmart in South Terre haute off of US-41. Drivers have been complaining about this road for years and desperately want improvements to be made.
Countless people have reached out to city engineering and the county highway department in hopes of them fixing the mess. It is obvious improvements need to be made, but the one problem is it is privately owned.
It is up to the owners to fix the road not the county or city. Vigo County commissioner Chris Switzer has reached out to the owners and says they are willing to work with the county to improve the road.
Potholes are not only an inconvenience but a danger to drivers and vehicles.
"A lot of the phone calls we get it's usually someone has ran into a pothole, busted a tire, busted a rim, we understand the frustration and we take care of the roads the best we can but the issue with this one is it's privately owned and there's not much we can do about this road" shares Switzer.
Since part of the road is owned by the state commissioners are hoping to receive some help. they plan on reaching out to the state soon in hopes of them providing some money for repairing the holes. Switzer hoped the stores located off of this road also step up to help.
"This is really the only roadway in so it would be nice if Kohls or Walmart would pitch in to the private owner and help them fix this road as the hundred or even thousands of people use it everyday to get to their property. So it is an easement to them and hopefully we can see some action that way too."
Commissioners are hoping improvements will be made within the next few months.