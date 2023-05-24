A pint for Mark in memory of Gail Hayes community blood drive; how you can get involved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Since 2020, Mark Clinkenbeard and his good friend Gail Hayes have organized successful community blood drives.
Both know first-hand the impact these donations have. This year, the routine blood drive has an even greater meaning.
Thursday marks three years to the day Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard was hurt in a horrific accident. He was hit by a truck while mowing his lawn on U.S 46.
He was life-lined to Methodist Hospital, where he received many blood transfusions to save his life.
"I had lost two thirds of my blood by the time I got to Indianapolis," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.
Understanding the critical need for blood, his dear friend Gail Hayes organized a community blood drive in his honor.
Her husband, Tim Hayes, says that's just who she was.
"It's the kind of thing she did as a human being. Just the little things that she knew. She always thought of the good of the community," he said.
Now, three years later, Clinkenbeard is doing the same for her. Gail passed away in January from Glioblastoma.
"When he called me and told me he was going to do this in her memory, that's really special. My family, my kids, are going to be so touched by that," Hayes said.
Even after her death, Gail will be impacting others -- through something she regularly did.
Those who knew Gail remember her as a ray of sunshine, always smiling and giving back.
"Her motto was choose joy, and she did," Hayes said.
Clinkenbeard urges the community to come out and give the gift of life.
"It's huge. Especially in the summer months because the students are gone, and they give blood. So, there's always a need in the summer months because you have more accidents and stuff like that," Clinkenbeard said.
The blood drive is Thursday, June 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex Council Chambers. Appointments are important for the flow of the drive. Please bring a driver's license.