"A pandemic has an end..." Is the Covid-19 pandemic over? Health officials and locals weigh in

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"A pandemic has an end..." Is the Covid-19 pandemic over? Health officials and locals weigh in

  • Updated
  • 0
The CDC updated its mask guidelines. What to know about 'the highest level of protection'

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its mask guidelines to recommend that people "wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently," and pictured is a KN95 mask for children in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York state, on January 13.

 Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Covid-19 virus is out of the pandemic phase and in the endemic phase, according to local health officials. 

Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said Covid-19 is declining in Vigo County and across the nation, signaling the transition out of the pandemic phase and into the endemic phase. 

What is the difference between a

pandemic and an endemic? 

A pandemic is when a disease infects millions on a global scale. An endemic means the disease is more of a regional issue and is at a controllable level. It could become a part of everyday life or even seasonal, like the flu. 

What kind of precautions should I

take? 

With masks and mask mandates dropping left and right, many may wonder if it's safe to go without a mask. Brucken said this decision is up to you. 

"You have to look back and ask yourself what is my particular situation," he said. "A lot of people are going to continue to mask, and we certainly support that. That's why it's mask optional." 

Vigo County Health Educator Emilly Milton agrees with Brucken and says everyone should still take other pandemic precautions. 

"We should still know our own risks and be aware of our surroundings," Milton said. "We should still be washing our hands often and wear a mask if necessary." 

What do community members

think? 

The community members News10 spoke with seem to agree the pandemic was over. 

Community member Lisa Ellerman said she would still like to see others remain cautious. For her, this means practicing more social distancing when you're sick. 

"If somebody has been tested or is in the process of getting tested," she said. "Stay away from people." 

Community member Shawn Mitchell said he sees Covid-19 being a part of our lives for the foreseeable future. 

"We're past the hard part," he said. "Now, it's about learning from it and moving forward." 

But, Brucken reminds the community that Covid-19 will still remain, even if the world returns to normal. 

"A pandemic has an end," he said. "That's where we are with this. Pandemics don't just stop and go away." 

For the Indiana Covid-19 map, click here

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you