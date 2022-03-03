"A pandemic has an end..." Is the Covid-19 pandemic over? Health officials and locals weigh in

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Covid-19 virus is out of the pandemic phase and in the endemic phase, according to local health officials.
Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said Covid-19 is declining in Vigo County and across the nation, signaling the transition out of the pandemic phase and into the endemic phase.
What is the difference between a
pandemic and an endemic?
A pandemic is when a disease infects millions on a global scale. An endemic means the disease is more of a regional issue and is at a controllable level. It could become a part of everyday life or even seasonal, like the flu.
What kind of precautions should I
take?
With masks and mask mandates dropping left and right, many may wonder if it's safe to go without a mask. Brucken said this decision is up to you.
"You have to look back and ask yourself what is my particular situation," he said. "A lot of people are going to continue to mask, and we certainly support that. That's why it's mask optional."
Vigo County Health Educator Emilly Milton agrees with Brucken and says everyone should still take other pandemic precautions.
"We should still know our own risks and be aware of our surroundings," Milton said. "We should still be washing our hands often and wear a mask if necessary."
What do community members
think?
The community members News10 spoke with seem to agree the pandemic was over.
Community member Lisa Ellerman said she would still like to see others remain cautious. For her, this means practicing more social distancing when you're sick.
"If somebody has been tested or is in the process of getting tested," she said. "Stay away from people."
Community member Shawn Mitchell said he sees Covid-19 being a part of our lives for the foreseeable future.
"We're past the hard part," he said. "Now, it's about learning from it and moving forward."
But, Brucken reminds the community that Covid-19 will still remain, even if the world returns to normal.
"A pandemic has an end," he said. "That's where we are with this. Pandemics don't just stop and go away."
For the Indiana Covid-19 map, click here.