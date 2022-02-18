A pair of broken rail lines results in Terre Haute road closures

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and
streams in Indiana...Illinois...

Driftwood River, White River, Wabash River, Eel River, Sugar
Creek, Youngs Creek, Big Walnut Creek, Big Blue River, East Fork
White River, Flatrock River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe
River, Wildcat Creek, Mississinewa River, Mill Creek

.A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night
through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated
ground.  This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana
with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing
flood stage.  The flooding along small creeks has generally ended
with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested.
Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through
the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the
Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue
through at least next week.  Another series of rain events are
possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate
ongoing flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, February 26.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, February 26.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EST Friday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, February 28.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Friday /11:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Friday /11:30 AM EST Friday/ was 21.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says you should avoid a pair of railroad crossings.

Due to broken rail lines, the crossings at 13th Street and Crawford and 14th street and College.

Police tell News 10 CSX crews are on their way to make repairs - but they aren't sure when the crossings will reopen.

Recommended for you