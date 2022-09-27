"A number of things made this a superior site" Edgar County has selected a new jail site. Here's where it is and when it could be running by

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you look across the street from the Edgar County highway department, you may just see a soybean field for now.
Soon, the field will become the new location of the Edgar County jail.
A new Edgar County jail is something that's been talked about for a while.
There were over 20 sites to choose from, and the decision has been narrowed down to one.
County leaders want the jail completed by 2025.
Sheriff Jeff Wood says it's a promise, kept.
"We're kind of giving the people what we promised them, so it's like I say it's overdue. Opportunity knocks, there's some money available now that helps with it, so that takes some of the burden off the county," Wood said.
The property is over 21 acres, which county officials say is enough to expand and eliminate overcrowding.
The current jail was built in the late 1800s.
Edgar County board chairman Jeff Voigt says it's time for a fresh start.
"A number of things made this a superior site. It's kind of like a blank slate. We can start however we want to and use it however we want to," said Voigt.
Voigt says with the current jail being so old, they need to modernize.
He hopes the new jail can be here about as long as the current jail has been.
"It's a 19th-century jail for the 21st century. We're going to build a 21st-century jail that should last us, we hope, 100 years or more," he said.
Sheriff Wood says he's spent around 30 years in the old jail.
While he will miss it when things move down the road, he says it was still time for a change.
"It's a good place, but it's time to modernize a little bit," he said.
Voigt said the jail will be paid for with a 1% safety tax.
He says that's a tax on small, everyday items excluding food and large purchases like vehicles.