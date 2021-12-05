You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT...

An upper level disturbance will track across the region Tuesday
night...bringing a period of light snowfall from Tuesday evening
through the predawn hours Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be
light...with most locations seeing a half inch to one inch by
Wednesday morning. A few spots may see slightly higher amounts.

The timing of the snowfall along with it being the first
widespread accumulation of the season will likely produce higher
impacts to travelers early Wednesday...especially during the
morning commute. Be prepared for icy spots on roads...bridges and
overpasses. Untreated roads may be snow covered as well.

A North Carolina man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets -- and won 2 jackpots

  • 0
A North Carolina man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets -- and won 2 jackpots

Scotty Thomas bought two tickets by mistake -- and hit the jackpot with both.

 From North Carolina Education Lottery

A North Carolina man wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket in the state's Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he filled out the online form.

"I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," said Scotty Thomas, 49, from Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"I went ahead and filled it out again and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, 'I think I filled it out twice.'"

It turned out he had won $25,000 each year for life with each ticket in the November 27 drawing. That prize is the Lucky for Life's drawing second-biggest prize, behind a $1,000 a day for life payout, according to the lottery.

"When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," Thomas said. "It's just a blessing."

Thomas, a dump truck operator, opted for a lump sum of $780,000 for both tickets instead of annual payments, according to the lottery, saying he wanted to invest in his business, pay off bills, help his family and perhaps buy a house.

After taxes, he netted $551,851, the lottery said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.