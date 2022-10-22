"A Night at the Museum" - Vigo County Historical Society celebrates 100th anniversary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving through downtown Terre Haute Saturday night, you may not have believed your eyes!
Teddy Roosevelt was alive and well on horseback, but for one night only.
The Vigo County History Center held an "A Night at the Museum" fundraiser.
It was based on the popular 2006 movie featuring Ben Stiller.
The event doubled as the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Vigo County Historical Society!
The history center showcased its unique exhibits! Many came to life over the course of the evening!
Marla Flowers is the Executive Director. She says it is an event like none other!
"It's great for the community to learn all about the history. We're 100 -years-old, and that's quite a celebration," Flowers said.
A map led visitors throughout the museum to experience local history. There was also food catered by Federal Coffee and Fine Foods and a cash bar through Copper Bar.