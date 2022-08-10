A new store and dozens of new jobs are on the way to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store and dozens of new jobs are on their way to Vincennes.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet opened up its newest location in Vincennes Wednesday morning.
Several customers from the area poured in to get merchandise at a discounted rate.
Ollie's staff says this will bring about 60 jobs to Vincennes.
"We want to make sure that America is getting the greatest bargain out there. So, we go out there and, you know, search and find the greatest bargains out there and come back and sell them to America at a great cheap price!" said Tammy Greenlee, District Team Leader of Ollie's.
If you're interested in a job at Ollies, you can fill out an application online.
