A new park is on the way to Terre Haute - here's what will make this one unique

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new park is in the works for Terre Haute and it'll feature some pretty incredible attractions.
The 181st Intelligence Wing is working to create the "Racer Air Park." It'll feature four planes flown by the local Air National guard.
The park will be built outside Memorial Stadium along Wabash Avenue.
First, the planes have to be repainted and refurbished.
Duke Energy and Centerpoint Energy donated $10,000 each to the park.
Leaders of the project say it'll be "quite the site" when it's completed.
"The plan is to make it look like a small runway where everything looks like a taxi way placards and it'll be a part of the overall experience when you go out there," Col. Charles Goad said.
The air park committee is hoping to raise more money for the park. As of right now, it needs about $168,000. If you'd like to donate, contact the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The goal is to have the park completed by next Memorial Day.