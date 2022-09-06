A new mining facility is set to open in Sullivan County - but not the kind of mining you might think

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mining facility is coming to Sullivan County, but it might not be the type of mining you are used to seeing.
Cryptocurrency popularity is higher than it has ever been. Recently, Sullivan County announced a partnership that will invest $50 million to bring crypto mining to the county.
The company, AboutBit, plans to transform a portion of the Merom generating station into a crypto mining facility.
Matt Chickadaunce, a county resident, spoke on what crypto is.
"Cryptocurrency can be kind of confusing," he said. "If you listen to the terminology they talk about mining, we are in a coal mining town, but it's not - it's supercomputers."
To power those supercomputers AboutBit has entered a five-year agreement to purchase 115 megawatts of electricity from WIN energy.
With any new infrastructure comes the opportunity for new jobs, and that has the attention of Sullivan County councilwoman Jackie Monk.
"It should bring 15 jobs, but they will be information technology positions," she said. "There is a lot involved with the cryptocurrency."
The company is a startup dedicated to building sustainable solutions for mining cryptocurrency. Monk said, "Cryptocurrency will also help stabilize the grids, we have two girds, and that is another reason as to why we are so popular to a lot of these energy companies."
Economically, some feel this is a step in the right direction for the area. Chickadaunce believes it will also change the way people view the community.
"Sullivan will not be what some people consider a backwoods community," he said. "You are cutting edge, you are doing what the rest of the world is doing, so Sullivan County will go to a small county doing big city things."